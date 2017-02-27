PEARL Microgrid Project Demonstrates New Possibilities in Military Energy Resiliency
The Air Force Research Laboratory is leading the way for resilient, cleaner, and cost-competitive energy solutions for military installations. AFRL's Advanced Power Technology Office and the Hawaii Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies have initiated the design of the Pacific Energy Assurance and Resiliency Laboratory , or , a renewable energy microgrid laboratory that is part of an ongoing effort to demonstrate new ways military facilities can address energy needs.
