Navy Launches Investigation into Cleanup of Hunters Point Shipyard Following NBC Bay Area Reports

The redevelopment of the Hunters Point Shipyard could be stalled for more than a year while the Navy investigates new concerns about radiation. Derek Robinson, the environmental coordinator for the Navy at Hunters Point, confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that it is undertaking a comprehensive review of all soil sample data submitted by a former contractor.

