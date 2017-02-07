Hotel Indigo Denver Opens In Downtown Denver's Union Station Neighborhood

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website DENVER -- Today, Hotel Indigo Denver officially opens its doors. Located at 1801 Wewatta St., in downtown Denver's thriving Union Station neighborhood, the Mile High City's newest boutique-style hotel features 180 guestrooms and 1,188 sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.