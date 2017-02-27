County examines ways to ease monument traffic

County and local officials are taking a serious look at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the square of New Bloomfield to find ways to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. Borough, county and tri-county planning officials, along with the engineering firm Parsons Brinckerhoff, conducted a traffic study at the monument on Feb. 2, borough Councilman Karl Cless said.

