City votes to hire new design firm for water plant

Friday Feb 10

The Hays City Commission said the engineering firm originally hired to design and build a new wastewater treatment plant "dropped the ball," and members unanimously voted at Thursday's meeting to seek proposals from other companies to finish the job.

