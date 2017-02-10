City votes to hire new design firm for water plant

The Hays City Commission said the engineering firm originally hired to design and build a new wastewater treatment plant "dropped the ball," and members unanimously voted at Thursday's meeting to seek proposals from other companies to finish the job. The Hays City Commission said the engineering firm originally hired to design and build a new wastewater treatment plant "dropped the ball," and members unanimously voted at Thursday's meeting to seek proposals from other companies to finish the job.

