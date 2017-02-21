Burns & McDonnell expanding in Oklaho...

Burns & McDonnell expanding in Oklahoma City for water, wastewater work

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WaterWorld

Burns & McDonnell is expanding its engineering, design and construction team in Oklahoma City to support a growing number of municipal and industrial clients in the region needing water- and wastewater-related services. The firm's office in Oklahoma City will add to its team of professionals working on water projects, extending capabilities for a staff that also is experienced working with clients in the energy sector.

