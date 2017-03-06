Burns & McDonnell Alliance for Action Names Jersey Central Power &...
The New Jersey Alliance for Action named a Jersey Central Power & Light transmission line project one of "New Jersey's Leading Infrastructure Projects" at its annual award recognition ceremony, this month. The $48-million transmission line project from Manalapan to Hightstown, New Jersey, earned the honor because of its success in demonstrating "innovative, pioneering and landmark" construction processes and for its contributions to New Jersey's economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC