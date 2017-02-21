BizBrief: Nominations sought for entrepreneurs

Nominations are open for its 31st annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, considered one of the most prestigious business award programs in the U.S. The Central Midwest program boasts former award winners such as Greg Graves of Burns & McDonnell, Cliff Illig and Neal Patterson of Cerner Corporation, David O'Reilly of O'Reilly Automotive and Ronald Shaich of Panera Bread. Central Midwest entrants can find out more at www.ey.com/us/eoy/cm .

