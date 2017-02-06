Architects talk public space, a oepissing people offa

Architects talk public space, a oepis...

Architects talk public space

The head of Zaha Hadid's firm is not impressed by One World Trade Center - and he bluntly said so in front of a partner who works for the firm that designed it. "[It's a] sterile, blind, self-disappearing piece that's nothing," Patrik Schumacher said during a panel on Friday.

