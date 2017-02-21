AIA expresses 'deep concern' about immigration and travel restrictions
Three weeks after the Trump administration enacted a travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations, the American Institute of Architects has released a statement on immigration and the impact of "unilateral travel restrictions" on the building development, design, and construction sectors. "Beyond the essential considerations of fairness and equity, restrictions targeting specific areas of the world can have profoundly negative business impacts," AIA President Thomas Vonier said in the statement.
