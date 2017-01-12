WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Rebranding as WSP
Parsons Brinckerhoff has announced that it will assume the WSP name effective May 2017. The firm has operated as WSP "We are adopting a single brand as the next step in the unification of the company, leveraging the rich heritage, reputation and combined portfolios of multiple firms to strengthen our position in the marketplace," said Gregory Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. and Latin America region of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff.
