WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Participating in 70 Technical Sessions at TRB Annual Meeting

Parsons Brinckerhoff will take part in 70 technical sessions at the Transportation Research Board 96th Annual Meeting, January 8-12, 2017, to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. "The theme of the 2017 TRB meeting is Transformational Technologies, Resilience, and Public Health," said Paula Hammond, national transportation market leader for WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff. "Many of our firm's technical presentations will provide examples of how transformational technologies have worked in the real world and how planning for resiliency has become an integral part of every major transportation and transit initiative.

