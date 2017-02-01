Work to start on C.H. Robinson's new SOM-designed riverfront HQ
While city planners and local stakeholders continue work to craft a future land use plan for Chicago's North Branch Industrial Corridor, third-party logistics company C.H. Robinson is content working within the existing industrial zoning as it kicks-off work on a new riverfront headquarters. Designed by Chicago's Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill for the four-acre former site of the Gutmann Leather Tannery at 1515 N. Webster, the office project landed its construction permit on Friday.
