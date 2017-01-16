The Curve set to be complete in March

A new 32-storey tower designed by top global architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP will soon rise in Bonifacio Global City, according to property consultancy firm Leechiu Property Consultants . As the only PEZA-accredited space built for locators in 2017, The Curve is set to be complete by March 2017.

