The Curve set to be complete in March
A new 32-storey tower designed by top global architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP will soon rise in Bonifacio Global City, according to property consultancy firm Leechiu Property Consultants . As the only PEZA-accredited space built for locators in 2017, The Curve is set to be complete by March 2017.
