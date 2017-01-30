Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC
Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC