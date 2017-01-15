Keep Texas Beautiful return on invest...

Keep Texas Beautiful return on investment study highlights major savings to Texas taxpayers

Sunday Jan 15

Keep Texas Beautiful announced the findings of its recent return on investment study, highlighting significant savings to Texas taxpayers through its widespread cleanup programs and activities. The study, conducted by environmental consulting firm Burns & McDonnell, is the first of its kind in KTB's fifty years of service to the state.

