FTSE 250 movers: Synthomer surges on ...

FTSE 250 movers: Synthomer surges on update; AA skids on Liberum note

Friday Jan 20

London's FTSE 250 was down 0.3% to 18,162.95 in afternoon trade as investors on both sides of the pond looked to the inauguration of Donald Trump. Chemicals group Synthomer surged after it said it expects 2016 profit to be ahead of the previous year and the market's expectations following solid trading in Europe and Asia and a boost from the weaker pound.

