FTSE 250 movers: Synthomer surges on update; AA skids on Liberum note
London's FTSE 250 was down 0.3% to 18,162.95 in afternoon trade as investors on both sides of the pond looked to the inauguration of Donald Trump. Chemicals group Synthomer surged after it said it expects 2016 profit to be ahead of the previous year and the market's expectations following solid trading in Europe and Asia and a boost from the weaker pound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC