Clarkson offers new seminars in construction engineering management
New to Clarkson University this spring is a series of professional development seminars in Construction Engineering Management featuring topics related to the construction industry in the U.S. and North America. Top industry experts and alumni will speak weekly throughout the semester on a wide array of topics, from the future of transportation construction by Joe Pulicare '78 of Parsons Brinckerhoff to a look into the complicated East Side Access project in Manhattan by Bill Thompson '62 of Urban Engineers.
