Axalta Coats London Skyline with its ...

Axalta Coats London Skyline with its Alesta Anodic Collection

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Coatings World

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP , one of the largest and most influential architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world, has specified Axalta Coating Systems for its Manhattan Loft Gardens project. The unique structure coated in Axalta Alesta products will be a prominent addition to the famous London skyline, offering a new take on London garden squares by creating an environment suited to neighbourhood life and the development of urban biodiversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Architecture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
Architecture Firm (Jun '15) Jun '15 Gerald Vonberger 1
Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Blueplate PR 1
Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Blueplate PR 1
2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14) May '14 blueplate 1
Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14) Apr '14 blueplate 1
Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13) Jun '13 Blueplate PR 1
See all Architecture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Architecture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC