Axalta Coats London Skyline with its Alesta Anodic Collection
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP , one of the largest and most influential architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world, has specified Axalta Coating Systems for its Manhattan Loft Gardens project. The unique structure coated in Axalta Alesta products will be a prominent addition to the famous London skyline, offering a new take on London garden squares by creating an environment suited to neighbourhood life and the development of urban biodiversity.
