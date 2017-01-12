{0} comment

{0} comment

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton Record-Chronicle asked for complete, unredacted copies of Denton's contracts with WA rtsilA and Burns & McDonnell, but Denton Municipal Electric's attorney appealed to the Texas attorney general's office, saying the information needed to be kept secret. The blacked-out information includes dollar figures and engine specifications for the Denton Energy Center - as well as how much noise and pollution it will make.

