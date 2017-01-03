Venter Named Sr. Engineering Manager at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff
Michael S. Venter has been named an assistant vice president and senior engineering manager in the New York City office of WSP In his new position, Venter will be responsible for providing project management and technical expertise related to rail systems for subways, commuter rail, light rail and people movers. Venter has over 25 years of experience in transit systems, including transit planning, procurement, program management, design, installation, implementation and testing/commissioning.
