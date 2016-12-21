UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

Dec 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 13 points, or 0.19 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.23 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed down 19.38 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,949.19 points on Wednesday, dropping back from its highest close since October, pulled lower partly by Dixons Carphone.

