Petrofac's integrated energy services business exected to report a loss
Oilfield service provider Petrofac's integrated energy services business is anticipated to report a loss due to low oil and gas prices, while the company expects full year profit to be in line with expectations. Profit for the year ending 31 December is expected to be $410m in line with previous guidance, while excluding IES, profit is anticipated to be better than expected at $465m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Architecture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Architecture Firm (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
|Homes Tours Highlight Young Firm's Pioneering P... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|Public Voting For The 2014 Matsumoto Prize June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Blueplate PR
|1
|2014 Matsumoto Prize Now Accepting Submissions (May '14)
|May '14
|blueplate
|1
|Architect Katherine Hogan Wins 2014 Women In Bu... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|blueplate
|1
|Frank Harmon Architect PA Welcomes Three Summer... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Blueplate PR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Architecture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC