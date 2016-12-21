A Center for Public Integrity special report has found allegations of illegally spending federal funds to lobby for new funds now encompass contractors working at six of the eight U.S. nuclear weapons sites. Nuclear weapon firms pay to settle illegal lobbying cases A Center for Public Integrity special report has found allegations of illegally spending federal funds to lobby for new funds now encompass contractors working at six of the eight U.S. nuclear weapons sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.