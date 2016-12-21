Hotel Indigo Denver To Open In Denver...

Hotel Indigo Denver To Open In Denver's Union Station Neighborhood Early 2017

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Hospitality Net

DENVER -- Officials of the Hotel Indigo Denver, the Mile High City's newest boutique-style hotel, today announced the property will open its doors in mid-January of 2017. Located at 1801 Wewatta St., in downtown Denver's thriving Union Station neighborhood, the hotel will offer 180 guestrooms and 1,188 sq.

