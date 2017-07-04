Yikes! These 7 Brand-Name Retailers Are Closing at Least 250 Stores This Year
According to an estimate from Credit Suisse , U.S. retailers are on track for more than 8,000 store closings this year, even more than in 2008, at the peak of the financial crisis. Some have called it a retail apocalypse, as the forces of e-commerce and bloated debt burdens are forcing a number of retailers to declare bankruptcy or downsize.
