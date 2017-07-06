Why Nordstrom, Inc. Stock Gained 14% Last Month
According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence , the stock finished up 14%. The stock jumped 10% on June 8 after the company said that some members of the Nordstrom family were considering taking the company private as the stock has been buffeted by a decline in the department-store industry and general worries about retailers.
