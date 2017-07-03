Why Michael Kors' Investors Have Something to Worry About
Total revenue decreased 11.2% to $1.06 billion and adjusted EPS fell to $0.73, a greater than 25% year-over-year decline. This type of disappointing performance is nothing new to long-suffering Kors' investors: The quarter was just the latest in a series of poor results that have absolutely punished the company's stock price in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun '17
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC