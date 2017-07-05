Weekly Investment Analysts' Ratings Updates for Gildan Activewear

According to Zacks, "Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.