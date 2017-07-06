Today's special value: QVC owner acqu...

Today's special value: QVC owner acquires HSN for $2.1 billion

Liberty Interactive, which owned 38% of HSNi, will acquire the remainder for $2.1 billion. HSN will be part of a QVC Group spinoff later this year.

