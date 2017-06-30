The Perennially Difficult Paradox of ...

The Perennially Difficult Paradox of Accessible Luxury

What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word "luxurious" ? I think of the sort of rap video you'd see on MTV Jamz in 1999 with free-flowing champagne, a Rolls Royce, and a woman with a diamond-encrusted bikini; a platinum toilet surrounded by Jonathan Adler candles in a bathroom in the bar that sells $100 martinis made with peacock tears in order to use it. What about the word accessible? I immediately think of using the bathroom at Starbucks without paying for a beverage and then suddenly finding both lipstick and a tampon in my bra.

