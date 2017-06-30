Starskin Readies Juice Lab Launch, U.S. Retail Expansion
Sheet mask brand Starskin is big in Europe and the Middle East - and the U.S. is its next target. The Netherlands-based skin-care company, which launched in 2015 and is known for its South Korean-technology-driven sheet masks, cleansing pads and pore strips, quietly entered the U.S. market via Barneys New York early this year.
