Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 518,179 Shares of Sysco Corporation
Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sysco Corporation by 1,820.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,648 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 518,179 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun '17
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC