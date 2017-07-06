Insider Selling: Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) EVP Sells 5,927 Shares of Stock
Level 3 Communications, Inc. EVP John Michael Ryan sold 5,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $350,285.70.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Thu
|treason watch
|6
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun '17
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC