Federal Reserve vice-chair Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak Thursday

Read more: NBR Newsroom

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's June meeting, released on Wednesday, as well as the Fed's monetary policy report to Congress, slated for Friday, will form a key focus as investors try to gauge the outlook for inflation. Several US policy makers are scheduled to speak as well, with James Bullard on tap today, followed by John Williams, Jerome Powell and Stanley Fischer on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

