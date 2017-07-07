Eric D. Sprunk Sells 50,000 Shares of...

Eric D. Sprunk Sells 50,000 Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

11 hrs ago

Nike, Inc. insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00.

Chicago, IL

