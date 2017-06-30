Buffett's Berkshire to buy Texas power transmitter Oncor
In this Monday, May 4, 2015, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. A subsidiary of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is buying energy delivery company Oncor, which will strengthen its presence in Texas.
