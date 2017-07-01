Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Inco...

Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at $21.00

14 hrs ago

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Chicago, IL

