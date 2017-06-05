Women's apparel powerhouse in big sto...

Women's apparel powerhouse in big store closing move

Ascena Retail Group, operators of such brands as Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Dressbarn, is planning to close hundreds of stores. The news came on the heels of a brutal third quarter.

