Why It Would Be Shocking If Amazon Goes Out and Does a Whole Foods-Like Deal in Apparel
For the time being, Amazon.com Inc. isn't doing anything too dramatic to add to its share gains in a giant U.S. apparel market. It's just tweaking a successful online retail strategy by adding a service that the company is uniquely positioned to deliver, and forging the kind of direct relationships with major apparel brands that only larger retailers can establish.
