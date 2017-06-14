VIDEO: Harper's Bazaar Shares Gorgeou...

VIDEO: Harper's Bazaar Shares Gorgeous Clip From Heidi Klum's Photo Shoot

Harper's Bazaar Singapore magazine shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes clip Wednesday on Instagram from Heidi Klum's photo shoot for its July issue. In the video, the 44-year-old super model sports a variety of different outfits, including a cream-colored Ralph Lauren suit that she wore for the cover of the magazine's "Power Issue."

