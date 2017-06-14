VIDEO: Harper's Bazaar Shares Gorgeous Clip From Heidi Klum's Photo Shoot
Harper's Bazaar Singapore magazine shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes clip Wednesday on Instagram from Heidi Klum's photo shoot for its July issue. In the video, the 44-year-old super model sports a variety of different outfits, including a cream-colored Ralph Lauren suit that she wore for the cover of the magazine's "Power Issue."
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
