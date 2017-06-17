Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.
