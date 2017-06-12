Urban Outfitters: Don't Skirt The Apparel Issue
An analyst is worried that inventory is piling up as consumers stay away from the company's more faddish apparel lines. Last month, Urban's management told investors that it had focused too much on those niche apparel trends, neglecting the classics.
