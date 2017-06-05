Universal Entertainment shares tank, chairman accused of improper loan

Shares of Universal Entertainment Corp, a Japanese maker of slot machines, plunged as much as 13 percent on Friday after the company said it was investigating what it suspects was an improper transfer of funds by its chairman to a company he controls. In a statement on Universal's website issued under the name of the company's president, Universal said it had found the possibility of "fraudulent acts" related to a 2015 loan of HK$135 million to an unnamed third party.

