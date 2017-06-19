under Armour Ceo: Nike Doesn't Fight Fair
Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank has kept a low profile this year as his company's stock has taken a beating, but in a recent interview he bashed arch-rival Nike Inc. for not "fighting fair." "We have great respect for them, what they do," Plank said on NBC's Today Show on Sunday, adding, "They don't fight fair."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC