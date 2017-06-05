This Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Month ...

This Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Month Tweet Upset LGBTQ People

But a tweet by Abercrombie & Fitch claimed that "the pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people," according to a screenshot People were quick to point out that calling Pride "for everyone" neglects the fact that LGBTQ people need it the most - and deserve it, since they're so often unacknowledged the other 11 months of the year. Since the backlash, the company has deleted the tweet and written another one describing Pride as "for the LGBTQ+ community."

Chicago, IL

