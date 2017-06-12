The Buckle, Inc. Notification of Data...

The Buckle, Inc. Notification of Data Security Incident

We became aware that The Buckle, Inc. was a victim of a security incident in which a criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores. We immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure the affected part of our network.

Chicago, IL

