Teen apparel retailer caught in security breach
The teen apparel retailer was alerted that some guest credit card information was pilfered following purchases made at some of its retail stores. The chain launched a thorough investigation, which revealed that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Sun
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Sun
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC