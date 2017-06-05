Store closures on the way for Loft, A...

Store closures on the way for Loft, Ann Taylor, others

4 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Between 250 and 650 retail stores, including Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Dress Barn and Catherines stores are closing over the next two years, according to parent company Ascena Retail Group. Continue clicking to see the 10 retailers that could be next to declare bankruptcy.

Chicago, IL

