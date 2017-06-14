Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) COO Awadhe...

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha Sells 10,500 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

